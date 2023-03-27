Latham returns to T20s to captain NZ against Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Tom Latham will captain an inexperienced New Zealand team in next month's home Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka and the five-match series in Pakistan that follows, returning to the shortest format for the first time in nearly two years.

With Kane Williamson and Tim Southee playing in the Indian Premier League and unavailable, the wicketkeeper-batsman will return to the leadership role he held in Bangladesh in 2021.

"We saw against India earlier this season the power and range of shots that Tom possess. His adaptability also means he can feature in a range of batting positions," coach Mike Stead.

"He led an inexperienced T20 squad to Bangladesh in 2021 and we were really impressed with his leadership of that group during a COVID bubble tour."