Bangladesh choose to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

The BCB has not opted for a replacement yet for Litton
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first against hosts Sri Lanka in their opening game of the Asia Cup.
The Tigers will be without the services of Litton Das, who is ill, in the first game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Bangladesh XI: Mohammed Naim, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (capt.), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
SL: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana