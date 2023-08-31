    বাংলা

    Bangladesh choose to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

    Bangladesh are playing without their regular opener Litton Das

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 August 2023, 09:51 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2023, 09:51 AM

    Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first against hosts Sri Lanka in their opening game of the Asia Cup.

    The Tigers will be without the services of Litton Das, who is ill, in the first game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

    Bangladesh XI: Mohammed Naim, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (capt.), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

    RELATED STORIES
    Litton out of Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup due to illness
    Litton out of Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup
    The BCB has not opted for a replacement yet for Litton
    Sri Lanka's Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: reports
    Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury
    Sri Lanka have been ravaged by injuries to their frontline bowlers ahead of their opener against Bangladesh
    Taskin Ahmed (middle) takes a selfie with his teammates before flying to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.
    Taskin eyes Asia Cup final
    Litton caught fever after training last day but physician hopes it’s nothing serious
    Allrounder Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup, World Cup
    Shakib to lead Tigers in Asia Cup, World Cup
    The move follows Tamim’s decision to step down as ODI captain.

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain