Inzamam expects second stint as Pakistan chief selector to be even better

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq hopes his second stint as chief selector of the men's team will prove more successful than his first when the team won the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.

A member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Inzamam was given the role on Monday and his first assignment would be picking the one-day squad for a three-match series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka later this month.

With the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup looming this year, the 53-year-old would play a crucial role as Pakistan eye continental and global titles this year.