    বাংলা

    Inzamam expects second stint as Pakistan chief selector to be even better

    With the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup looming this year, the 53-year-old would play a crucial role as Pakistan eye continental and global titles this year

    Reuters
    Published : 8 August 2023, 03:28 PM
    Updated : 8 August 2023, 03:28 PM

    Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq hopes his second stint as chief selector of the men's team will prove more successful than his first when the team won the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.

    A member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Inzamam was given the role on Monday and his first assignment would be picking the one-day squad for a three-match series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka later this month.

    With the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup looming this year, the 53-year-old would play a crucial role as Pakistan eye continental and global titles this year.

    "Heading a selection committee is already a tough job in Pakistan, but it is going to be more challenging this time with the Asia Cup and World Cup around the corner followed by the tour of Australia," Inzamam said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday.

    "But, I know I can deliver in this role and I will try to do better than I did the last time. Despite the paucity of time, we will announce the best possible sides."

    Inzamam, who played 499 international matches in the 1991-2007 period, previously held the chief selector's post between 2016 and 2019 during which he helped unearth what is now the core of the current team.

    "I am delighted that Inzamam-ul-Haq has agreed to head our national men’s selection committee at a crucial juncture. He is a legend and has served the game with dignity," PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf said.

    "I have no doubt that his new innings will add to the laurels and bring more talented cricketers to light."

    RELATED STORIES
    The Depths of Our Humanity
    The Depths of Our Humanity
    FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Brazil v Panama - Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia - July 24, 2023 Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates scoring their fourth goal and completing a hat-trick Matt Turner/AAP Image via REUTERS
    Brazil breeze past Panama in opener
    The result takes Brazil top of Group F, after France were held to a 0-0 draw by Jamaica
    FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Previews - Melbourne, Australia - July 18, 2023 General view outside the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    What are the host cities, venues for the Women's WC?
    Adelaide is coastal city and capital of the state of South Australia which lies close to the famous Barossa valley wine producing region
    A general view of the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at a press conference in Mumbai, India, June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    World Cup to begin Oct 5
    The fixtures are revealed by the International Cricket Council during an event in Mumbai

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation