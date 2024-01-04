India unfairly criticised for pitches says captain Rohit

There should be a review of how pitches are rated with India receiving undue criticism according to Test captain Rohit Sharma in the wake of his side’s seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa on a seaming surface with variable bounce at Newlands.

India completed the victory on Thursday in the shortest ever Test where there has been a positive result as they shared the series 1-1 having set the tone when they bowled the home side out for 55 before lunch on day one.

With variable bounce and sideways movement through the 4-1/2 sessions, Rohit described the conditions as dangerous, but added he had no problem playing on such surfaces as long as it was accepted that Indian pitches will turn from day one.

"I don’t mind being on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and no-one is talking about the pitches there," Rohit told reporters.