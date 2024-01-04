    বাংলা

    India unfairly criticised for pitches says captain Rohit

    Rohit believes there is inconsistency in the way match referees rate pitches in different countries

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Jan 2024, 02:49 PM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2024, 02:49 PM

    There should be a review of how pitches are rated with India receiving undue criticism according to Test captain Rohit Sharma in the wake of his side’s seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa on a seaming surface with variable bounce at Newlands.

    India completed the victory on Thursday in the shortest ever Test where there has been a positive result as they shared the series 1-1 having set the tone when they bowled the home side out for 55 before lunch on day one.

    With variable bounce and sideways movement through the 4-1/2 sessions, Rohit described the conditions as dangerous, but added he had no problem playing on such surfaces as long as it was accepted that Indian pitches will turn from day one.

    "I don’t mind being on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and no-one is talking about the pitches there," Rohit told reporters.

    "Yes it is dangerous, but you come here (South Africa) to challenge yourself and you must face up to it."

    Rohit believes there is inconsistency in the way match referees rate pitches in different countries.

    "In India, when it turns on day one, people say ‘Oh, there is a puff of dust’. We need to stay neutral, especially match referees. I would love to see how the pitches are rated.

    "I still can’t believe the (Cricket) World Cup final pitch (in Ahmedabad) was rated below standard. A player (Australia’s Travis Head) got a hundred there. They must rate pitches based on what they see, not based on countries."

    Rohit added there should be no difference in the rating of a pitch based on spin or seam on day one.

    "We know pitches in India will spin but people don’t like it because it turns from ball one. But if it seams from ball one, that is OK? That is not fair."

    Rohit believes the nature of the wicket made their Cape Town win even more special.

    "When we saw how the pitch played in the first session, we knew it would not be a high scoring game," he said. "All we wanted to do was stay disciplined in how we bowled and not get ahead of ourselves.

    "We also spoke to the batters and said we needed small contributions in the game. Apply yourself, if you get hit on the body it’s fine."

    RELATED STORIES
    India complete seven-wicket win in record-breaking Test against South Africa
    India complete 7-wicket win in record-breaking Test
    They ended their second innings on 80 for three as they launched an assault to try and negate a difficult wicket that was helping the bowlers
    Second Test - South Africa v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - January 3, 2024 South Africa's Dean Elgar speaks with India's Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah after getting dismissed by Mukesh Kumar and playing his last test innings REUTERS/Esa Alexander
    Elgar has no regrets after crazy day against India
    India had been 153 for four in their first innings before losing their last six wickets for the addition of no runs
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 26, 2023 India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot before he was caught by South Africa's Nandre Burger off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada REUTERS/Esa Alexander
    Rohit promises second Test fight back
    The captain who was dismissed cheaply in both innings, says India will regroup and come back strongly
    Rohit, Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour
    Rohit, Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour
    In Rohit's absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the three-match T20 series

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India