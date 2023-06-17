Shanto stars as Bangladesh rout Afghanistan by 546 runs

Bangladesh romped to a record-breaking 546-run win against Afghanistan on the back of Najmul Hossain Shanto's twin centuries in a one-off Test match in Dhaka.
Chasing an improbable target of 662, the Afghans were restricted to 115 runs on the fourth day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday, handing Bangladesh their largest victory (by runs) in Tests, and the third biggest victory margin overall.
Taskin Ahmed spearheaded the charge for the hosts, returning career-best figures of 4 for 37. Shoriful Islam also chipped in with three wickets as Bangladesh's seamers dominated proceedings sharing a record 14 wickets among them in the Test.
Rahmat Shah (30) was the only batsman to put up any resistance for the visitors, but with skipper Nasir Jamal retiring hurt, the Tigers needed to pick up nine wickets to seal an emphatic win.
Afghanistan lost their openers early as Shoriful Islam took out Ibrahim Zadran with the first ball before Abdul Malik (5) fell to Taskin Ahmed on Friday.
The visitors suffered another blow when skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (13) had to retire hurt after Taskin’s low bouncer caught the back of his helmet.
Najmul Hossain Shanto was the star of the show with back-to-back centuries while stalwart Mominul Haque also notched his 12th Test hundred in the second innings to cement Bangladesh's dominance.
Shanto became only the second Bangladeshi batsman after Mominul to score a hundred in both innings of a Test match.
Fresh off a dazzling knock of 146 in the first innings, Shanto continued his rich vein of form, hitting 15 boundaries in a 124-run knock.
Mominul, however, kept up the onslaught as he raced to his 12th hundred in Test cricket to take Bangladesh's lead past 600 runs. Captain Litton Das also chipped in with a quick-fire half-century before the hosts declared at 425/4.
Bangladesh scored 382 runs in the first innings before skittling the visitors out for a measly 146 to set the tone for a resounding win.