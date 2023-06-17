Shanto stars as Bangladesh rout Afghanistan by 546 runs

Bangladesh romped to a record-breaking 546-run win against Afghanistan on the back of Najmul Hossain Shanto's twin centuries in a one-off Test match in Dhaka.

Chasing an improbable target of 662, the Afghans were restricted to 115 runs on the fourth day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday, handing Bangladesh their largest victory (by runs) in Tests, and the third biggest victory margin overall.

Taskin Ahmed spearheaded the charge for the hosts, returning career-best figures of 4 for 37. Shoriful Islam also chipped in with three wickets as Bangladesh's seamers dominated proceedings sharing a record 14 wickets among them in the Test.

Rahmat Shah (30) was the only batsman to put up any resistance for the visitors, but with skipper Nasir Jamal retiring hurt, the Tigers needed to pick up nine wickets to seal an emphatic win.