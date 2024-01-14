Jaiswal, Dube steer India to T20 series win against Afghanistan

Stormy half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube propelled India to a dominant six-wicket win over Afghanistan in their second T20 International in Indore on Sunday, sealing a 2-0 victory for the hosts in the three-match series.

Opener Jaiswal hit six sixes as he scored 68 of 34 balls to set the tone for India's reply to Afghanistan's 172, while Dube, another left-hander, got his second unbeaten half-century in this series, scoring 63 off 32 balls as India reached the target with 4.2 overs to spare.

Though Afghanistan were unable to build a big partnership, Gulbadin Naib's sturdy 57 off 35 balls laid the foundations for a competitive total. Once he fell to spinner Axar Patel (2-17) in the 12th over, Najibullah Zadran (23), Karim Janat (20) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21) maintained the momentum.