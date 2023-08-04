England's Hales announces international retirement at 34

England batsman Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 34, drawing the curtain on a controversial career on Friday.

The right-hand batsman, who played 11 Test matches, 70 One-Day Internationals and 75 Twenty20s for England, was dropped from England's 2019 ODI World Cup squad after news of a failed recreational drugs test broke a month before the tournament and spent nearly three years in exile.