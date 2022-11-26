Bangladesh earn direct route to ODI World Cup after Afghans beat Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have earned a direct berth in the ODI World Cup 2023 with two series in hand following Sri Lanka’s defeat to Afghanistan on Friday.

Along with the Tigers and hosts India, six teams have now qualified for the 50-over showpiece event and two slots for direct qualification are still up in the air.

As many as 13 teams are playing eight three-match series as part of the ICC Super League for a spot in the quadrennial event. England, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan are the four other teams through to the tournament.

Tamim Iqbal’s men have 120 points after 12 wins from 18 matches in six series. They will face England in March and Ireland in May next year as their last two opponents before the World Cup.