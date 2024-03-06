Wood replaces Robinson for England, Rohit hails milestone man Ashwin

"If I was a captain here in a one-day game I wouldn't want to win the toss because I wouldn't know what to do looking at how good the wicket looks," Stokes said in his assessment of the pitch.

"Again, we'll just have to wait and see how it plays out and whether we're batting or bowling first we'll have a better idea of how the game needs to play out."

Having secured their 17th consecutive test series win at home, India can afford to relax in Dharamsala but Ravichandran Ashwin will be keen to make his 100th Test a special occasion.

Home captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the off-spinner, who claimed his 500th Test wicket in the ongoing series, calling him a "match-winner".

"It's a big achievement for any player to play 100 Tests," Rohit told reporters.

"It's a big milestone. Ashwin is a big match-winner for us.

"If you look at his performances in the last five-seven years, he has contributed in every series. Players like him are rare."