    Bangladesh ride on Ariful century to reach U-19 World Cup Super Six with win over US

    He is the third batsman to score three centuries in all editions of the tournament

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Jan 2024, 07:15 PM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2024, 07:15 PM

    Ariful Islam’s record-equalising century has fired Bangladesh into the Super Six stage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup with a massive 121-run win over the United States in South Africa.

    The US U-19 were all out for 170 in 47.1 overs in response to Bangladesh U-19’s 291 thanks to captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi’s 4 for 31 runs at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday. 

    Ariful became the third batsman to score three centuries in all editions of the tournament, scoring 103 with nine fours against the US.

    He scored the previous two centuries in the 2022 U-19 World Cup in the West Indies.

    Jack Burnham of England and Shikhar Dhawan of India are the others with three centuries in the tournament.

    Besides Ariful’ hundred, Ahrar Amin’s 44 off 49 with two fours and one six helped Bangladesh put up the challenging target.

    Ahrar had smashed a match-winning 45 in the last match against Ireland. Bangladesh lost the first match to India.

    The US were slow in the chase, and suffered a huge collapse late in the innings, losing six wickets for the last 17 runs.

