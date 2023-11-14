India focused on World Cup progress and not history ahead of semis

India's young team will not be weighed down by history when they face New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final as they have already shown they can handle the high expectations during their unbeaten run in the group stage, skipper Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday.

India won their first World Cup in 1983 and endured a long wait before MS Dhoni's side claimed the trophy on home soil in 2011 and the current side has raised hopes of another triumph with nine wins in a flawless campaign before Wednesday's game.

"That's the beauty of this team. Half of the guys weren't even born when we won our first World Cup. And then when we won our second World Cup in 2011, half of the guys weren't even playing the game," Rohit told reporters in Mumbai.