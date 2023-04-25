India recall Rahane for World Test Championship final

India recalled middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in June.

Former vice-captain Rahane played the last of his 82 Tests in January 2022 but has been in impressive form in the ongoing Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

With Shreyas Iyer sidelined due to a back injury which required surgery, India have gone back to Rahane, who averages 49.44 in Tests with 12 centuries to his name.

KS Bharat retained his place behind the stumps with first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant continuing his recovery from a car crash in December.