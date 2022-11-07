    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka denied bail in Sydney court

    Danushka Gunathilaka is charged with sexual assault while he was in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Nov 2022, 07:15 AM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2022, 07:15 AM

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was denied bail by a court in Sydney on Monday after being charged with sexual assault while he was in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup.

    Gunathilaka attended court via a video link. The bail hearing took place at the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

    Defence attorney Ananda Amaranath did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Sri Lankan Cricket said in a statement on Sunday it would closely monitor court proceedings and, in consultation with the International Cricket Council, launch an inquiry into the matter.

    Sri Lankan cricket player Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney on Sunday morning.
    Sri Lankan cricketer arrested in Sydney after rape charge
    A woman met with Danushka Gunathilaka after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application, police say

