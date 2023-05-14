Tamim hits 69 as Bangladesh post 274 against Ireland in third ODI

Tamim Iqbal has smashed a half-century as a collective batting effort took Bangladesh to 274 against Ireland in the third ODI in Chelmsford.
Sent in to bat first, Bangladesh, who lead the series 1-0 after chasing down 320 on Friday, scored at a brisk rate through the innings before Ireland fought back with late wickets at the County Ground on Sunday.
Mark Adair (4-40) was the tormentor in chief for Bangladesh at the death as Bangladesh lost five wickets for only 13 runs.
Skipper Tamim (69) cracked six boundaries in his 82-ball knock to craft his first half-century since Zimbabwe tour last year. He opened the innings with Rony Talukdar (4) but the debutant threw away his wicket early.
Tamim took his time to dig deep after being dropped early in the slips, but an in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto (35) got off the blocks swiftly. He appeared to pick up from where he left off in his century-knock on Friday and clubbed seven boundaries in a 49-run stand with Tamim.
But Craig Young (1-53) took Shanto out with a superb catch by skipper Andy Balbirnie in the slips before the left-hander could cause too much damage.
Young frequently lured the batsmen into shots and moved past the edges in a fine display of seam bowling. Spinners Andy McBrine (2-39) and George Dockrell (2-31) kept the scoring rate on a leash from either ends as well.
Litton Das (35) came down the order at four and also looked to be in fine touch.
After adding 70 to the score with his skipper, Litton ended up popping up a catch at cover in an effort to up the scoring rate. As Towhid Hridoy (13) perished soon after, Tamim recklessly swung at one moving away from him and was caught.
Reduced to 186 for 5, Mushfiqur Rahim (45) took charge with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (37). The duo put on 75 off 72 balls to lead Bangladesh to 261 for 5 and appeared ready to launch some late fireworks with more than four overs to go.
But a spectacular collapse prevented Bangladesh from playing out the last seven balls of the innings.