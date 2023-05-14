Tamim hits 69 as Bangladesh post 274 against Ireland in third ODI

Tamim Iqbal has smashed a half-century as a collective batting effort took Bangladesh to 274 against Ireland in the third ODI in Chelmsford.

Sent in to bat first, Bangladesh, who lead the series 1-0 after chasing down 320 on Friday, scored at a brisk rate through the innings before Ireland fought back with late wickets at the County Ground on Sunday.

Mark Adair (4-40) was the tormentor in chief for Bangladesh at the death as Bangladesh lost five wickets for only 13 runs.