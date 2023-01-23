    বাংলা

    Arthur set to return as Pakistan coach, says PCB chief

    Former South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka coach Arthur was in charge of the Pakistan team between 2016 and 2019

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Jan 2023, 01:25 PM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2023, 01:25 PM

    Mickey Arthur is set to return as Pakistan head coach, the chairman of the country's cricket board Najam Sethi said on Monday.

    Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has decided against extending his coaching contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to media reports, and Sethi is keen to bring back Arthur.

    "I am personally in negotiations with Mickey and we have resolved 90 percent of issues," Sethi told a news conference.

    "Hopefully, we will very soon share the news that Mickey will be joining us."

    "I'd like him to build his own team of coaches once he is here."

    Former South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka coach Arthur was in charge of the Pakistan team between 2016 and 2019 when they won the 2017 Champions Trophy and became the top-ranked T20 team in the world.

    The Johannesburg-born 54-year-old currently has a long-term contract with Derbyshire.

    Sethi also appointed former batsman Haroon Rasheed as the chief selector, replacing former all-rounder Shahid Afridi who held the post on an interim basis.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shami shines as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal series
    Shami shines as India seal series
    India's Mohammed Shami led an incredible bowling performance as his team beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal the one-day international series with a game to spare in Raipur on Saturday
    BCB awards Miraz contracts for all three formats, Mahmudullah for ODIs only
    Miraz awarded contracts for all three formats
    21 players make the cut with four new cricketers in the list
    India beat New Zealand by 12 runs in thrilling ODI series opener
    India edge Kiwis in thrilling opener
    New Zealand opener Finn Allen made 40 but the rest of the batsmen did very little until Michael Bracewell produced a batting masterclass
    Bangladesh women beat US to top group undefeated in U19s T20 World Cup
    Unbeaten U19 Tigresses top group
    The US bow out with an impressive show against the group champions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher