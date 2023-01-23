Arthur set to return as Pakistan coach, says PCB chief

Mickey Arthur is set to return as Pakistan head coach, the chairman of the country's cricket board Najam Sethi said on Monday.

Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has decided against extending his coaching contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to media reports, and Sethi is keen to bring back Arthur.

"I am personally in negotiations with Mickey and we have resolved 90 percent of issues," Sethi told a news conference.

"Hopefully, we will very soon share the news that Mickey will be joining us."