Buttler regains form but Hyderabad clinch last-ball thriller

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler roared back to form but Abdul Samad's last-over heroics ensured Sunrisers Hyderabad had the last laugh in Sunday night's dramatic Indian Premier League (IPL) contest.

England limited-overs captain Buttler started the season well but went into the match without a fifty in his previous six knocks that included a couple of ducks.

The T20 stalwart was in his element against Hyderabad as he smashed 95 off 59 balls to help Rajasthan rack up 214-2, with skipper Sanju Samson contributing an unbeaten 66 off 38 balls.

The 2008 champions had the upper hand for most of Hyderabad's chase, restricting them to 174-5 with two overs to go.