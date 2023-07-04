Cricket dismissal row draws in Australian and UK Prime Ministers

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended his country's Ashes cricket team on Tuesday, after his UK counterpart said a dismissal during the second test was against the spirit of the game.

With England on 193-5 and chasing a mammoth target of 371, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball at the stumps after batsman Jonny Bairstow left his crease at the end of an over during the fifth day of the match.

The dismissal triggered long and loud booing from the crowd at Lord's on Sunday and saw Australian players verbally abused by MCC members in the stadium's usually staid Long Room.