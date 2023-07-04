    বাংলা

    Cricket dismissal row draws in Australian and UK Prime Ministers

    "Same old Aussies - always winning", the Australian prime minister said on Twitter, in a nod to a chant sung by English fans that went "Same old Aussies - always cheating"

    Reuters
    Published : 4 July 2023, 09:00 AM
    Updated : 4 July 2023, 09:00 AM

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended his country's Ashes cricket team on Tuesday, after his UK counterpart said a dismissal during the second test was against the spirit of the game.

    With England on 193-5 and chasing a mammoth target of 371, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball at the stumps after batsman Jonny Bairstow left his crease at the end of an over during the fifth day of the match.

    The dismissal triggered long and loud booing from the crowd at Lord's on Sunday and saw Australian players verbally abused by MCC members in the stadium's usually staid Long Room.

    Australia stood behind the victorious team, Albanese said on Tuesday. "Same old Aussies - always winning", Albanese said on Twitter, in a nod to a chant sung by English fans after the decision that went "Same old Aussies - always cheating".

    Albanese's comment came after UK counterpart Rishi Sunak said he "simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did," according to a spokesperson on Monday in comments reported by the BBC.

    Asked whether Australia's actions were not in keeping with the spirit of cricket, the spokesperson said "Yes", the BBC reported.

    The Ashes series between England and Australia takes its name from a small urn that represents the death of English cricket dating from when they were first defeated on home soil by their former penal colony in 1882.

    The third test kicks off in Yorkshire this week, where organisers ramped up security after protests by environmental group "Just Stop Oil" disrupted the second match.

    There are also concerns about how fans might behave towards Australian players over Bairstow's dismissal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 2, 2023 Australia players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, stumped by Australia's Alex Carey.
    After the booing, captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy
    The audience began booing after Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow as he left his crease at the end of an over
    Tennis - Wimbledon - Preview - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - Jul 1, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the press conference ahead of Wimbledon.
    Djokovic eyes Grand Slam number 24 at Wimbledon
    The 36-year-old has won the last four Wimbledon crowns and is one shy of tying Roger Federer's men's record of eight titles at the All England Club
    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese participates in a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) at Navy Gateway Inns and Suites, in San Diego, California US, Mar 13, 2023. REUTERS
    Australian PM visit to China to be locked in at 'appropriate time'
    Anthony Albanese stressed the importance of bilateral trade and expressed concerns about an Australian journalist detained in Beijing
    Ashes - First Test - Australia Practice - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 13, 2023 Australia's Steve Smith during practice Action
    Aussies braced for England storm
    Pat Cummins' side are not exactly shrinking violets and will begin quest for a first series win in England since 2001

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan