Human rights are not politics, Cricket Australia chief says on withdrawal

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley defended the decision to withdraw its men's team from a one-day international series against Afghanistan over women's rights after criticism from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and their players.

Australia opted out of the three-match series, scheduled for March in the United Arab Emirates, citing further restrictions by the Taliban on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities.

The ACB described the decision as "unfair" and "pathetic" in a furious response, while spinner Rashid Khan said he was considering his future in Australia's Big Bash league (BBL) and wrote on Twitter: "Cricket! The only hope for the country. Keep politics out of it."