    England thrash New Zealand with 'Bazball' and Broad-side

    Stuart Broad's brilliant spell with the pink ball helped the tourists to secure a 267-run victory over New Zealand in first Test

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 03:55 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 03:55 AM

    England's "Bazball" revolution continued apace on Sunday when the tourists wrapped up a thumping 267-run victory over New Zealand in the opening session of the fourth day of the first Test at Bay Oval on Sunday.

    Still shellshocked after Stuart Broad's brilliant spell with the pink ball on Saturday evening, only Daryl Mitchell of the last five Black Caps batsmen offered any real resistance as they slumped to 126 all out in their second innings.

    It was a first Test victory for England in New Zealand since 2008 and a 10th win in 11 matches since former Black Caps skipper Brendon "Baz" McCullum and Christchurch-born Ben Stokes took over as coach and captain.

    "Another great performance," said Stokes. "Very clinical with the bat and very clinical with the ball. One of the most pleasing things is that whatever New Zealand threw at us we managed to react to that and come out on a positive side.

    "It was entertaining cricket and that's what we want to do.

    Broad laboured in vain to get his 20th five-wicket haul in Tests and finished with figures of 4-49 but his partner James Anderson (4-18) stepped in to lead the mopping up of the New Zealand tail.

    World Test champions New Zealand had resumed on 63-5 with the mammoth task of chasing down 394 for victory but England quickly resumed their dominance of the previous evening.

    Michael Bracewell lasted less than 10 minutes before he spooned a Jack Leach delivery to Harry Brook at midwicket without adding to his overnight tally of 25.

    Scott Kuggeleijn came in and made two runs from six balls before being trapped in front by Anderson with skipper Tim Southee departing for a golden duck on the next delivery, prodding the ball to Joe Root in the slips.

    Mitchell fended away Anderson's hat-trick ball at the start of the England seamer's next over and proceeded to stall the rout with an unbeaten 57 that got the hosts firmly into three figures.

    Neil Wagner (9) at the other end gave Anderson his third wicket with an edge behind and debutant number 11 Blair Tickner scored eight runs, keeping Mitchell company in the final-wicket stand before Anderson took out his off stump.

    ENGLAND STRATEGY

    England's strategy of batting aggressively during the day and doing their best to expose New Zealand's batting to the vagaries of the evening sessions paid huge dividends.

    Stokes declared on 325-9 after England were sent in to bat on day one and although New Zealand responded with a first-innings tally of 306, the tourists always appeared to be in control of the game.

    After another "Bazball" onslaught at the start of day three, the England batsmen slowed the pace to extend the innings and ensure New Zealand's top order started their second knock under the floodlights.

    England's 374 gave them a healthy lead but they barely needed it as Broad bowled Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham through the gate in short order before returning to remove first innings centurion Tom Blundell in the same style.

    New Zealand have lost or drawn their last five test series and now need to win the second test in Wellington, which will start on Friday, to save this series.

    "Disappointing, but I think credit to England. They played it strategically very well," said Southee.

    "We were on the receiving end of a couple of night periods that weren't obviously ideal. We've got a couple of days to digest things and look forward to getting back to red ball cricket at the Basin Reserve."

