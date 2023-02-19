England thrash New Zealand with 'Bazball' and Broad-side

England's "Bazball" revolution continued apace on Sunday when the tourists wrapped up a thumping 267-run victory over New Zealand in the opening session of the fourth day of the first Test at Bay Oval on Sunday.

Still shellshocked after Stuart Broad's brilliant spell with the pink ball on Saturday evening, only Daryl Mitchell of the last five Black Caps batsmen offered any real resistance as they slumped to 126 all out in their second innings.

It was a first Test victory for England in New Zealand since 2008 and a 10th win in 11 matches since former Black Caps skipper Brendon "Baz" McCullum and Christchurch-born Ben Stokes took over as coach and captain.