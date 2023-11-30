‘I am a grade one student in politics,’ Shakib says as he visits Magura-1

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has visited his home town Magura for the first time after securing Awami League nomination to stand for election.

He is vying to represent the Magura-1 constituency in the general election stated for Jan 7.

Supporters started thronging Shakib's residence at Keshab intersection since the announcement of his nomination. The neighbourhood was in a festive mood about the news of Shakib's arrival on Wednesday.

When he entered Magura through Wapda Gorai Bridge of Shreepur, thousands of Awami League leaders, activists and cricket fans welcomed him with a fleet of motorcycles. They greeted him with flowers at the district Awami League office.