    ‘I am a grade one student in politics,’ Shakib says as he visits Magura-1

    He visits his hometown for the first time after getting ticket to run the election race

    Magura Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Nov 2023, 09:04 PM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2023, 09:04 PM

    Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has visited his home town Magura for the first time after securing Awami League nomination to stand for election.

    He is vying to represent the Magura-1 constituency in the general election stated for Jan 7.

    Supporters started thronging Shakib's residence at Keshab intersection since the announcement of his nomination. The neighbourhood was in a festive mood about the news of Shakib's arrival on Wednesday.

    When he entered Magura through Wapda Gorai Bridge of Shreepur, thousands of Awami League leaders, activists and cricket fans welcomed him with a fleet of motorcycles. They greeted him with flowers at the district Awami League office.

    “The people's leader Sheikh Hasina has given me directions about the Magura-1 constituency. I want to conduct all the operations in this constituency under the supervision of respected MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor,” Shakib said in a meeting there.

    “I am a cricketer and totally new in politics, a grade one student in this field,” he said and sought everyone’s cooperation for a successful campaign.

    The all-rounder expressed optimism to work together with everyone, should he be elected.

