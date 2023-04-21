Warner back in rhythm as Delhi snap winless streak in IPL

Warner's impressive innings came after Australia selectors on Wednesday retained him in the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and first two Ashes tests.

Delhi have been losing wickets early on in games and Warner said that had forced him to curb his aggressive style.

"There's going to be a lot of critics out there to suggest that I haven't been batting the way that I normally bat," the 36-year-old said.

"But when you lose three weeks in a row ... what can you do? You can't really do anything, you've got to have some sense of responsibility."

He cited the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore when Delhi lost three wickets in three overs, forcing him to be watchful.

Warner took three runs off the first seven balls then hit four fours in the next five deliveries. He fell chasing quick runs.