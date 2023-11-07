England didn't get execution right under pressure at World Cup, says fielding coach Hopkinson

"I think cricket can be a game of - It's about executing under pressure, isn't it? Everybody knows that, and I think this team has been well known for doing that really, really well," Hopkinson said ahead of Wednesday's match against the Netherlands in Pune.

"It's an incredibly skilful team, a very talented team, but at key moments in certain situations, we haven't executed under pressure like we normally do.

"I think that's something that we can always look to improve on in practice and everything you go about doing.

"It's not to say that lads aren't trying to do that in practice, they obviously are, but we haven't got that right in key moments and I think that's something that we can definitely improve on."