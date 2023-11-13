India's Kuldeep expects tough semifinal for bowlers in Mumbai

"It's a difficult venue to bowl in. The bounce is true and batsmen often dominate there. Unlike in Twenty20, the bowlers have plenty of time to come back into the game," Kuldeep told reporters on Sunday after India beat the Netherlands.

"But yes, you need a couple of early wickets to get on top of the game and the opponents."

New Zealand will be looking to repeat their 2019 feat of knocking India out in the semi-finals.