Cricketer Tamim Iqbal at Ganabhaban to meet PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called cricketer Tamim Iqbal over to her official residence, along with former Bangladesh captain and Narail-2 MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, for a surprise meeting.

Tamim left Chattogram for Dhaka on Friday, a day after he announced his retirement from international cricket, and joined Mashrafe at Ganabhaban in the afternoon, according to sources close to the cricketers.

Nazmul Hasan, the head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, has reportedly been trying to contact Tamim, but to no avail. The prime minister later reached out to the Bangladesh ODI skipper through Mashrafe.

The swashbuckling opener, Bangladesh's highest run scorer in ODIs, sent shockwaves across the cricket community when he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Speculation has been swirling around the possible reason behind his decision, which came just three months before Bangladesh's ODI World Cup campaign in India.