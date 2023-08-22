Fit-again Iyer and Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup

With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah having made a successful comeback from back surgery in the current T20 series in Ireland, India have now gathered all their frontline players ahead of the World Cup.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said it was a "no-brainer" that the 17-member squad picked for the Asia Cup pretty much included the 15 who would play in the World Cup in October to November.

"A few important guys are coming back from injuries and I hope all goes well for them," Agarkar said in a press conference called by the Indian board, which usually announces squads in terse statements without explaining inclusions and omissions.

"Shreyas has been declared fit, but Rahul has suffered a niggle though we are expecting him to be fit for the second or third game in the Asia Cup."

Rohit's team will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sept 2 at Pallekele.

"As far as our preparations are concerned, this is the right tournament for us to test ourselves and perform under pressure," the India captain said.