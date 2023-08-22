    বাংলা

    Fit-again Iyer and Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup

    Rohit's team will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sept 2 at Pallekele

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2023, 05:31 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 05:31 AM

    India on Monday recalled fit-again batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer to their one-day set-up for the Asia Cup, inching closer to finalising the squad for the home World Cup later this year.

    Wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul (thigh) and middle order batter Iyer (back) returned from injuries to join the 17-member squad led by Rohit Sharma for the Asia Cup to be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Aug 30.

    While Iyer's return is expected to end India's search for a set batter at number four, Rahul's ability to bat anywhere in the top and middle order, as well as his glovework, make him a limited-overs asset.

    With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah having made a successful comeback from back surgery in the current T20 series in Ireland, India have now gathered all their frontline players ahead of the World Cup.

    Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said it was a "no-brainer" that the 17-member squad picked for the Asia Cup pretty much included the 15 who would play in the World Cup in October to November.

    "A few important guys are coming back from injuries and I hope all goes well for them," Agarkar said in a press conference called by the Indian board, which usually announces squads in terse statements without explaining inclusions and omissions.

    "Shreyas has been declared fit, but Rahul has suffered a niggle though we are expecting him to be fit for the second or third game in the Asia Cup."

    Rohit's team will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sept 2 at Pallekele.

    "As far as our preparations are concerned, this is the right tournament for us to test ourselves and perform under pressure," the India captain said.

    Rohit said flexibility would be key to winning the World Cup on home soil, like India did in 2011 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

    "I want to make sure that everyone is fine with batting anywhere. It's very critical in any format," the opener said.

    "Cricket is moving in a different direction. You need flexibility, you need guys who can step up in any position."

    "That is the message that has been conveyed to every individual."

    India squad

    Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

    RELATED STORIES
    Allrounder Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup, World Cup
    Shakib to lead Tigers in Asia Cup, World Cup
    The move follows Tamim’s decision to step down as ODI captain.
    Shreyas Iyer's lower back injury has left India without a settled number four batter in the one-day squad ahead of this year's home World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma said.
    No. 4 remains a worry for Rohit ahead of World Cup
    Since all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's retirement in 2017, India have tried a dozen players at that spot
    Pakistan's cricket playerspay respect to Inzamam-ul-Haq (C) on the fifth day of their second test cricket match against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore October 12, 2007. Ul-Haq, 37, appeared in his 120th and final test. REUTERS/Zahid Hussein
    Inzamam expects second stint as chief selector to be even better
    With the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup looming this year, the 53-year-old would play a crucial role as Pakistan eye continental and global titles this year
    Courtesy: Cricket Australia
    India to host Aussies ahead of WC
    Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on Sep 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot

    Opinion

    Success of Women's World Cup can't hide financial gap with men
    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps