Conway century lifts New Zealand to 309-6 against Pakistan

"It's been a good ride so far, I've only played a handful of test games so it's nice to get the opportunity to play and contribute for the team," Conway, whose century took him past 1,000 test runs, told reporters.

"It was nice batting out there with Tommy Latham and Kane, we managed to form some good partnerships."

Pakistan were finally able to stem New Zealand's flow in the evening as they took five wickets in the final session, with Agha Salman claiming the scalps of Conway, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell.

"I try to contribute as much as possible when I get the chance to bowl," Salman told reporters.

"I think as the test progresses, the wicket will begin to turn, because I feel it has more bite than it did in the first test."

Tom Blundell was on 30 unbeaten with Ish Sodhi at the close.

The two-match series is tied at 0-0 after the opening game, which was also played in Karachi, ended in a draw.