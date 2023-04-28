Sri Lanka whitewash Ireland with second innings victory

Sri Lanka off-spinner Ramesh Mendis claimed five second innings wickets as his team thumped Ireland by an innings and 10 runs in the second Test for a 2-0 series sweep in Galle on Friday.

It was Ireland's sixth successive Test defeat since becoming a full-member of the International Cricket Council in 2018, while Sri Lanka registered their 100th Test victory after dominating the contest.

Beaten by a record innings and 280 runs in the opening Test, also at Galle, Ireland put up their highest total of 492 on a batting-friendly track with Paul Stirling making 103 and Curtis Campher smashing 111.

Skipper Andy Balbirnie (95) and stumper Lorcan Tucker (80) also made significant contributions though both missed out on a hundred.