    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka whitewash Ireland with second innings victory

    It is Ireland's sixth successive Test defeat since becoming a full-member of the International Cricket Council in 2018

    Reuters
    Published : 28 April 2023, 11:01 AM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 11:01 AM

    Sri Lanka off-spinner Ramesh Mendis claimed five second innings wickets as his team thumped Ireland by an innings and 10 runs in the second Test for a 2-0 series sweep in Galle on Friday.

    It was Ireland's sixth successive Test defeat since becoming a full-member of the International Cricket Council in 2018, while Sri Lanka registered their 100th Test victory after dominating the contest.

    Beaten by a record innings and 280 runs in the opening Test, also at Galle, Ireland put up their highest total of 492 on a batting-friendly track with Paul Stirling making 103 and Curtis Campher smashing 111.

    Skipper Andy Balbirnie (95) and stumper Lorcan Tucker (80) also made significant contributions though both missed out on a hundred.

    Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was picked off the Sri Lankan spinners claiming 5-174 in the first innings.

    Sri Lanka racked up a mammoth 704-3 before declaring the first innings with opener Nishan Madushka (205) and top-order batsman Kusal Mendis (245) smashing double centuries.

    Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (115) and former captain Angelo Mathews, who made 100 not out, also helped themselves to easy hundreds.

    Heading into the final day's play at 54-2, Ireland could not force a draw despite Harry Tector's defiant 85 and were all out for 202.

    Jayasuriya, who reached 50 test wickets in only his seventh test, was player of the match for his haul of seven wickets.

    Mendis bagged the player of the series award for making 385 runs across two innings.

    "We have to take the positives. To take it to day five was excellent. We know how good a team Sri Lanka are," Balbirnie said.

    His counterpart Karunaratne was relieved to wrap up victory before rain could interrupt play.

    "We knew it could rain anytime, so I asked the bowlers to put in a good session and the bowlers put their hands up," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lanka v England- Fifth One-Day International - Colombo, Sri Lanka - October 23, 2018. Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella hits a boundary.
    Sri Lanka drop Dickwella, Samarawickrama returns
    The squad, which was announced on Wednesday, included Nishan Madushka and Samarawickrama as the wicketkeeping options
    Cricket Ireland/Facebook
    Jayasuriya bowls Sri Lanka to innings victory against Ireland
    Electing to bat, Sri Lanka seized early control of the match towards their biggest victory margin in Test cricket
    A monkey walks on main power lines over a road in Colombo, Sri Lanka Nov 21, 2017.
    Sri Lankan activists protest proposal to export monkeys to China
    The island's agriculture minister appoints a committee to evaluate the proposal to export 100,000 toque macaques, found only in Sri Lanka, to be displayed in zoos in China
    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends the the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka Feb 4, 2023.
    Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17bn: president
    Sri Lanka owes $7.1 billion to bilateral creditors, according to official government data, with $3 billion owed to China, $2.4 billion to the Paris Club and $1.6 billion to India

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan