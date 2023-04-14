England coach McCullum under scrutiny over betting adverts

England Test head coach Brendon McCullum's association with a betting company is under scrutiny, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company.

The ECB's anti-corruption codes prohibit players, coaches and officials from participating in or encouraging betting on matches.

"We are currently exploring the matter and in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with the Cypriot-based betting company, 22Bet," an ECB spokesperson said in a statement.