Patience required to end Suryakumar's IPL slump, says Shastri

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav needs to be a little more patient early on in his knock if he is to find a way out of his slump in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India head coach Ravi Shastri said.

Suryakumar is the world's top-ranked Twenty20 batter but has found the going tough in recent times and was dismissed for three first-ball ducks in the home one-day series against Australia last month.

The 32-year-old managed 15 and one in his two outings for Mumbai, who will be looking for their first victory of the season when they face hosts Delhi Capitals later on Tuesday.

"There's going to be light at the end of the tunnel, he's going to be seeing that very soon," Shastri told the Cricinfo website ahead of the match.