Head leads Australia charge in WTC final

Travis Head shared a 94-run unbroken fourth-wicket stand with Steve Smith to power Australia to 170 for three at tea on the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India on Wednesday.

Put into bat, Australia were 76-3 when Head counter-attacked to help his side regain control having lost two important wickets either side of the lunch break.

Head was batting on 60, which included 10 fours, at tea and Smith was on 33 after two absorbing sessions at The Oval.

Earlier, India did not have to wait long for a breakthrough after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and inserted Australia on a grassy wicket.

Mohammed Siraj also began with a maiden before returning to dismiss Usman Khawaja for a duck.