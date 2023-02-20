    বাংলা

    Australia captain Cummins flies home due to family illness

    Australia are 2-0 down in the four-Test series after being thrashed by six wickets in

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2023, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2023, 01:47 PM

    Australia captain Pat Cummins has headed home from the tour of India due to a serious family illness but will return in time for the third Test, the team said on Monday.

    "He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third Test in Indore," the team said in a statement.

    Australia are 2-0 down in the four-Test series after being thrashed by six wickets in the second match in Delhi on Sunday.

