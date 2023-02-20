Australia captain Cummins flies home due to family illness

It was the Black Caps' first loss to England on home soil since 2008 and their fourth in succession against Stokes’ men
Australia captain Pat Cummins has headed home from the tour of India due to a serious family illness but will return in time for the third Test, the team said on Monday.
"He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third Test in Indore," the team said in a statement.
Australia are 2-0 down in the four-Test series after being thrashed by six wickets in the second match in Delhi on Sunday.