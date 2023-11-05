Zaman says perfect planning helped Pakistan stay ahead of the rain

"We thought it would rain and planned accordingly," Zaman told reporters. "We sent a message to the management after 15 overs that it was drizzling, tell us how many overs because we knew that before 20 overs the DLS method isn't applicable.

"So we asked them what target we needed to achieve in 20 overs. Of course, planning is important at that stage, playing without planning is very difficult. We had planned yesterday also and even today we played over by over."

Zaman said fifth-placed Pakistan had backed themselves to chase down the daunting target on a good wicket in Bengaluru.

"When Abdullah played the first over, I asked him, and then I played the second over – so we decided that the wicket is very good for batting. We have to survive the first four overs," Zaman added.

"Abdullah got out but I knew the wicket was good, so as soon as Babar came out, I told him the wicket isn't swinging. If we maintain a good partnership, it'll be easy for us later.

"We understood very early on... that we can chase 400."