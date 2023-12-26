Rabada grabs five wickets, Rahul holds firm for India

South African seamer Kagiso Rabada grabbed a five-wicket haul before India’s KL Rahul dug in as bad light and a thunderstorm brought play to a premature close with the touring side on 208-8 on the opening day of the first Test at Centurion on Tuesday.

Rahul was unbeaten on 70 when poor visibility and showers halted proceedings around 80 minutes before the scheduled close, with India holding a tiring home attack at bay.

Earlier, Rabada’s pace proved too hot to handle as he returned figures of 5-44 off 17 overs and debutant Nandre Burger took two wickets with his first 13 balls in the test cricket.

India, 91-3 at lunch, were pegged back as they lost three wickets for 30 runs early in the second session when Rabada showed his class.