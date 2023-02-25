England's Root shrugs off identity crisis with unbeaten ton against New Zealand

Only days after admitting to something of an identity crisis in Ben Stokes' England setup, former captain Joe Root can now rest easy after a brilliant, unbeaten century in the second Test against New Zealand.

Having shared in a 302-run stand with fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook, Root went on with the job after the dynamic rookie was dismissed for 186 early on the second day at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Root was 153 not out when Stokes declared England's first innings closed at an imposing 435 for eight.

England have won 10 of their past 11 Tests since Stokes replaced Root as captain and are on target for another victory after New Zealand collapsed to be 138 for seven, with rain halting play early on day two. Read full story

Root helped kick off England's sparkling run under Stokes by scoring a mountain of runs against New Zealand and India in the home summer.

However, he feared he was not pulling his weight after a relatively lean run against South Africa and away to Pakistan.

"I’ve just got to find out what sits best for me and it’s going to take some time," Root said after scoring 14 and 57 in the first Test win over New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.