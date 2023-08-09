India's Yadav keen to replicate T20 form in ODIs

Superb batting from Suryakumar Yadav has kept India alive in the T20 series against West Indies and he hopes to replicate that form in the 50-overs format where he has done less well ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Yadav smashed a blistering 83 off 44 balls, helping India chase down a 160-run victory target with 13 balls remaining in the do-or-die third T20 match. The seven-wicket victory leaves India 2-1 behind in the five-match series.

"I didn't do anything different. I've been batting the same way in the last two years," Yadav, who was named player of the match, told reporters.