    বাংলা

    India's Yadav keen to replicate T20 form in ODIs

    The 32-year-old is currently the top-ranked T20 batsman in the world averaging 45.64 runs and clocking three centuries in the format

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2023, 05:06 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 05:06 AM

    Superb batting from Suryakumar Yadav has kept India alive in the T20 series against West Indies and he hopes to replicate that form in the 50-overs format where he has done less well ahead of the World Cup later this year.

    Yadav smashed a blistering 83 off 44 balls, helping India chase down a 160-run victory target with 13 balls remaining in the do-or-die third T20 match. The seven-wicket victory leaves India 2-1 behind in the five-match series.

    "I didn't do anything different. I've been batting the same way in the last two years," Yadav, who was named player of the match, told reporters.

    "Everything kept falling in place for me."

    The 32-year-old is currently the top-ranked T20 batter in the world averaging 45.64 and has clocked up three hundreds in the format.

    His ODI numbers are less flattering with Yadav averaging 24.33 and logging a highest score of 64 in his 26 appearances.

    "To be honest, my ODI stats are pretty bad," he said, attributing the problem to fewer ODI matches in the calendar.

    "I must be honest about it, and we discuss these things openly in the dressing room."

    The message to him from coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma has been to take his time before playing his natural explosive game, Yadav said.

    "This is a format that I don't play very often. They asked me to rethink my approach.

    "They said 'You know how much damage you can inflict in the last 10-15 overs. We just want you to go and face 45-50 balls.'

    "Now the ball is in my court - how to make most of that opportunity, and bat according to team requirement."

    RELATED STORIES
    A man sits on rice packets inside a store room, at a wholesale market in Navi Mumbai, India August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    India’s rice export ban could hit planting: farmers
    The world's biggest rice exporter last month ordered a halt to non-basmati white rice exports, driving prices to multi-year highs
    Labourers rest in front of an advertisement for Reliance Industries at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016.
    India's Reliance expects to soon list shares of its financial unit
    A listing date for Jio Financial Services is widely expected to be announced at Reliance's forthcoming annual general meeting
    A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018.
    Indian rupee looks to build on momentum on positive Asian cues
    The Indian rupee will be looking to rise further versus the US dollar on Tuesday, on back of rise in Asian currencies and positive risk mood
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 2, 2023 Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the warm up before the match.
    Marseille sign Aubameyang from Chelsea
    The 34-year-old striker made just five Premier League starts, netting once against Crystal Palace in October

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps