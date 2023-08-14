India must work on batting depth after Windies loss, says Dravid

Dravid said mistakes were made in the series but was hopeful that their one-day team would fare better in the World Cup, which India will host from Oct. 5 to Nov. 19.

"Our one-day team is really different to the squad that we had here. But yeah, it didn't allow us the flexibility to change the combinations a little bit," Dravid told reporters.

"But going forward, we've got to look at certain areas in which we can get better. Finding depth in our batting has been an area we're trying to address.

"As these games go on, scores are becoming bigger ... even the West Indies had Alzarri Joseph coming in at number 11 and he can hit a mean ball. You have sides that have depth. We've got some challenges on that front."

Dravid said India showed courage to level the series after a poor start but their batsmen could have done better throughout.