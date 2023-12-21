Australia's Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband

"This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach' and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand."

Khawaja, who scored 41 and 90 in the first test, had said he believes the statements on his shoes in support of the people of Gaza were not political and vowed to fight the ICC.

Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza in response to the deadly Oct 7 cross-border attack by Hamas has killed thousands of Palestinians.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who like Khawaja is a Muslim with Pakistani heritage, was banned by the ICC in 2014 from wearing wristbands featuring the slogans "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine".

The ICC did, however, allow players to "take the knee" before international matches in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement in 2020 and 2021.

The second Test begins on Dec 26.