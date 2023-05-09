Ireland seamers restrict Tigers to 246-9 in ODI opener

Mushfiqur Rahim has struck a half-century to help Bangladesh scrape their way to a modest 246-9 as Ireland seamers ruled in the opening ODI in Chelmsford.

Sent in to bat first on Tuesday, Bangladesh suffered an early setback after losing Litton Das for a first-ball duck to Josh Little (3-61). Tamim Iqbal (14) soon edged Mark Adair (2-44) back to the wicketkeeper and followed his opening partner to the hutch.

Shakib Al Hasan (20) tried to rebuild with Najmul Hossain Shanto (44) but after adding 37 in the third wicket, the allrounder fell swinging to Graham Hume (2-32).