    Ireland seamers restrict Tigers to 246-9 in ODI opener

    Mushfiqur Rahim hits fifty but Bangladesh fall short of a challenging total

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 May 2023, 02:37 PM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 02:37 PM

    Mushfiqur Rahim has struck a half-century to help Bangladesh scrape their way to a modest 246-9 as Ireland seamers ruled in the opening ODI in Chelmsford.

    Sent in to bat first on Tuesday, Bangladesh suffered an early setback after losing Litton Das for a first-ball duck to Josh Little (3-61). Tamim Iqbal (14) soon edged Mark Adair (2-44) back to the wicketkeeper and followed his opening partner to the hutch.

    Shakib Al Hasan (20) tried to rebuild with Najmul Hossain Shanto (44) but after adding 37 in the third wicket, the allrounder fell swinging to Graham Hume (2-32).

    Shanto then paired with Towhid Hridoy (27) and stitched 50 runs to provide impetus to the visitors. Both the batsmen looked on song before Shanto holed out at deep midwicket. When Hume took Hridoy out, Bangladesh were reeling on 122 for 5 in the 27th over and Mushfiqur had a lot to do.

    Accompanied by Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27) at the other end, he did not take long to forge ahead and take the run rate beyond five per over in a crucial 65-run stand. The duo smashed 10 boundaries between themselves to score at a brisk rate.

    However, Miraz’s trigger-finger began itching and he ended up dragging George Dockrell, who had bowled only three overs in his last nine matches, to deep square leg.

    Mushfiqur, however, battled on and reached his fifty in a 33-run partnership with Taijul Islam (14). But with Taijul batting out too many dot balls, Mushfiqur was forced to look for big shots and eventually fell lopping a cut Little straight to sweeper cover.

    Bangladesh were left teetering on 220 for 7 with 31 deliveries to go but the tail could manage only 26 runs at the death.

