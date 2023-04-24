Reinvented Rahane showcasing his range with Chennai

Rahane, who stands 1.68 metres tall, is not trying to emulate the muscular, power-hitting batters in the Twenty20 competition. Known more for his long-format exploits, he has 12 hundreds in 82 tests.

Instead, the lean and mean 34-year-old has added weapons to his arsenal such as the ramp and scoop shots.

According to the cricinfo website, Rahane is hitting a six every 9.54 balls this season, compared to his previous best of almost 32 balls in 2019.

"Everyone has a different style. For me, it's all about timing the ball and playing proper cricket shots," he said.

"For me, it's all about being Ajinkya Rahane and just backing my game in the middle.

"Power-hitters are doing well but it's important that you should back your own style and your own method."