New Zealand seal dramatic win over Sri Lanka to claim T20 series

Sri Lanka fought back from there and with New Zealand needing 10 in the final over, Mark Chapman smashed Lahiru Kumara for a six before being caught at cover.

Jimmy Neesham was then run out off the next ball and Daryl Mitchell also departed but Rachin Ravindra ensured there would be no Super Over drama as in the first match by holding his nerve to take his side home.

"We got ahead of the run rate and sometimes you do go down the gears a bit," Seifert said. "It's a balance. The over I got out was the one we were going to target to get 10 or 20 runs.

"And we saw later that it takes only a couple of wickets for the bowling side to get back into the game as well."

The hosts had defeated Sri Lanka in both the preceding Test and one-day international series by 2-0 margins.