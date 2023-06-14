Shanto 146 highlights Bangladesh’s dominance on opening day

An aggressive 146 by a red-hot Najmul Hossain Shanto in a double-century stand with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy paved Bangladesh’s way to a high-scoring opening day against Afghanistan in the one-off Mirpur Test.
It was the 24-year-old left-handed batter’s first century at home and the first since 2021 as the hosts reached 362 for 5 at the close of play to record their second-highest score on the first day of a Test following 374 against Sri Lanka in 2018.
Mushfiqur Rahim (41 not out) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (43 not out) showed steely nerves to pair for an unbroken 72 after Afghanistan picked up 3 for 34 to take the shine off Bangladesh’s batting foray at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
After Zakir Hasan fell early in Nijat Masood’s first ball in his Test career, Joy smashed a steady 76 in Bangladesh’s second 200-plus partnership for the second wicket.
Masood became the seventh bowler in the 21st century to strike first ball in Tests, and the first from Afghanistan to do so.
Bangladesh’s dominance began with Shanto at the crease in the second over of the day.
Shanto was off the blocks quickly as he attacked with a plethora of boundaries in the first hour itself. He hardly gave fast bowlers Masood and Yamin Ahmadzai any room to relax, even as left-arm wristspinner Zahir Khan was welcomed with three fours in his first spell.
Shanto continued to blaze away in the second session, reaching his third century with another flurry of boundaries. After hitting 11 fours in the morning, Shanto began the second session with three fours in the same over off Masood.
Meanwhile, Mahmudul reached his fifty in the 35th over, shortly before Shanto got to his hundred.
Shanto racked up most of his boundaries down the ground, crashing nine fours through cover and mid-off. Seven of his fours came through midwicket, while both his sixes were hit over square leg. He scored heavily on the leg side, a testament to how poorly Afghanistan bowled to him.
Rahmat Shah (1-30) broke the colossal 212-run stand with the scalp of Joy in the second session, but Afghanistan eventually gave away 15 no-balls -- one of which included Shanto losing his off stump on 143 -- and seven wides. These extras came on top of a flurry of misfielding and overthrows.
The heat was unrelenting, as only 79 overs were bowled in the day.
Shanto, who struck 23 boundaries and two sixes, started the third session fluently with boundaries off Masood (2-67) in the 51st over, but the seamer snared the prized scalp of Mominul Haque (15) two overs later.
A couple of overs later, Masood had Shanto chopping onto his stumps but it turned out to be an illegal delivery. Luckily for Afghanistan, Shanto could add only three more to his score before Amir Hamza (1-85) had him caught at deep midwicket and ended his scintillating 175-ball innings.
Litton Das, who is standing in as captain in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, spent only five overs in the middle before Zahir took him out for just 9.
With Bangladesh reduced to 290 for 5, Mushfiqur and Miraz were left with a tall rebuilding task against an Afghan bowling side gradually regaining composure. But the duo never looked troubled and cracked 10 boundaries between themselves to see Bangladesh off safely for the day.