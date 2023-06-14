Shanto 146 highlights Bangladesh’s dominance on opening day

An aggressive 146 by a red-hot Najmul Hossain Shanto in a double-century stand with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy paved Bangladesh’s way to a high-scoring opening day against Afghanistan in the one-off Mirpur Test.

It was the 24-year-old left-handed batter’s first century at home and the first since 2021 as the hosts reached 362 for 5 at the close of play to record their second-highest score on the first day of a Test following 374 against Sri Lanka in 2018.

Mushfiqur Rahim (41 not out) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (43 not out) showed steely nerves to pair for an unbroken 72 after Afghanistan picked up 3 for 34 to take the shine off Bangladesh’s batting foray at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

After Zakir Hasan fell early in Nijat Masood’s first ball in his Test career, Joy smashed a steady 76 in Bangladesh’s second 200-plus partnership for the second wicket.

Masood became the seventh bowler in the 21st century to strike first ball in Tests, and the first from Afghanistan to do so.