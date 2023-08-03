England, Australia docked WTC points and fined over slow over-rate

Australia opener Usman Khawaja last month revealed he had approached the ICC about reducing penalties for slow over-rates in Test matches after the governing body announced it had decided to soften sanctions.

Khawaja said it was "really frustrating" for players to lose their match fees despite delivering entertaining matches.

The hosts beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday, securing a 2-2 series draw.

Australia are third in the WTC standings, while England are placed fifth.