Rohit wants India to be 'brave' and follow Iyer template in Ahmedabad

"Look, when you're playing on challenging pitches, you've got to be brave, honestly," Rohit said after their nine-wicket defeat inside three days.

"I just felt we allowed their bowlers to bowl on one particular spot. Not taking any credit away from their bowlers, especially Nathan Lyon. He was brilliant, he kept challenging us, kept hitting that right length.

"When the bowler is doing that, you've got to come out with your plans and try and do different things; try and be a little brave as well, which I thought we were not."

While Pujara played a characteristically dour knock in the second innings, Australia remained in charge.

Shreyas Iyer briefly lifted the pressure smashing two sixes and three boundaries in a run-a-ball 26 before Usman Khawaja took a stunning one-handed catch at midwicket to sent him back.