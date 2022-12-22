India in command after Umesh and Ashwin wreck Bangladesh

India seamer Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets apiece as the tourists bowled out Bangladesh for a below-par 227 on the opening day of the second and final Test in Mirpur on Thursday.

India, pressing for a 2-0 series sweep, finished the day on 19 for no loss with stand-in skipper KL Rahul (three) and Shubman Gill (14) seeing off the final eight overs.

Rahul had been given lbw to Shakib Al Hasan but the batsman reviewed the decision which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball would have missed the stumps.

Bangladesh's modest total was built around former captain Mominul Haque's gritty 84 in his first match of the series.