Russell hails 'fearless' Rinku after Kolkata's last-ball win

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell said team mate Rinku Singh's uninhibited batting has eased the pressure on him after the duo combined to seal their five-wicket victory against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Middle-order batter Rinku is Kolkata's leading scorer this season with 337 runs from 11 matches, scoring them at a 151-plus strike rate.

The left-handed batter famously smashed five sixes in an over in their shock win against defending champions and league leaders Gujarat Titans last month.