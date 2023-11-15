Australia to draw on big-occasion experience in semis, says Cummins

Australia have grown accustomed to reaching the business end of cricket showpiece events and that experience will stand them in good stead for their World Cup semifinal against South Africa, skipper Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

The five-time champions shook off a sluggish start in India by stringing together seven wins in a row to make the last four, demonstrating yet again their ability to rise to the occasion when the pressure is on.

Four of their 50-overs titles have come in the last six editions of the tournament, while they also won the Twenty20 version in the United Arab Emirates in 2021.