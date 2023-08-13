Pandya seeks more responsibility from batsmen after win over Windies

Indian captain Hardik Pandya called on his batsmen to take more responsibility and support their bowlers in future after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill showed the way in Saturday's series-levelling Twenty20 win over the West Indies in Florida.

Chasing 179 to level the five-match series at 2-2 after superb knocks by Shai Hope (45) and Shimron Hetmyer (61) lifted the West Indies, India cruised home in Lauderhill with three overs to spare, losing only one wicket along the way.

The impressive Jaiswal was unbeaten on 84 off 51 balls after smashing 11 fours and three sixes, while Gill was equally fluent during his 77 off 47 balls before being dismissed by Romario Shepherd in the 16th over.