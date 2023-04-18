England's Stokes named Wisden's ‘Leading Cricketer’

England captain Ben Stokes has been named 'Leading Cricketer in the World' in the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, the publication said on Monday.

The 31-year-old all-rounder guided England to nine wins in 10 Tests and played a vital role in their T20 World Cup final win against Pakistan in November.

England had only one win in their previous 17 Tests before Stokes was appointed captain last April.

He has been named leading cricketer for the third time, having also received the honour in 2019 and 2020, with countryman Joe Root taking the award in 2021.