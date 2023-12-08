Win over Windies can be turning point for England - Livingstone

England's six-wicket victory over West Indies in the second one-day international could prove to be a "turning point" for the side, all-rounder Liam Livingstone said.

Looking to put their disappointing 50-overs World Cup title defence behind them, England were beaten in the opener of a three-match series but bounced back with a dominant display in North Sound, Antigua on Wednesday.

"Sometimes you're better off just letting things flow and relying on your natural ability – it's something we've got truckloads of in that dressing room," Livingstone told reporters.

"It was going to turn at some point and I feel like Wednesday may be a massive turning point for us.

"We've played a lot of good cricket over the last two games, and I think this will do the lads a hell of a lot of good."

Livingstone has played a key role for England in the Caribbean, picking up four wickets, but the 30-year-old has not been as impressive with the bat, scoring only 17 runs.