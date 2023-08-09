New Zealand's Boult to return for England series in build-up to World Cup

Fast bowler Trent Boult is in line to play his first one-day international in almost a year after being included in New Zealand's 15-man squad for a four-match series against England in September in the leadup to the World Cup.

Boult, who declined a national contract last year, has skipped the format since the 3-0 series defeat to Australia in Cairns last September.

However, the 34-year-old is in line to play at the World Cup in India and will shake off some rust against England in the series starting in Cardiff on Sept 8.

Fellow quick Kyle Jamieson has also been included in the Tom Latham-captained squad after recovering from back surgery, New Zealand Cricket said.